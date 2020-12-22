Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Dec 22, 2020

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Leslie's, Inc. (LESL - Free Report) rose 2.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of 28 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents.
  • RealPage, Inc.’s (RP - Free Report) shares jumped 28.8% after the company announced it would be acquired for $88.75 per share in cash.
  • Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD - Free Report) surged 25.5% after Lockheed Martin announced plans to acquire the company in a $5 billion deal.
  • Clovis Oncology, Inc.’s (CLVS - Free Report) rose 7% after the company reported that phase 3 trial for its cancer treatment met primary endpoint.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


RealPage, Inc. (RP) - free report >>

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) - free report >>

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) - free report >>

Leslies, Inc. (LESL) - free report >>

Published in

aerospace medical