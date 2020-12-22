Back to top

Is Enova International (ENVA) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Enova International (ENVA - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Enova International is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 895 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ENVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENVA's full-year earnings has moved 86.88% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ENVA has returned 0.33% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 3.79% on average. As we can see, Enova International is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, ENVA belongs to the Financial - Consumer Loans industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.42% so far this year, so ENVA is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on ENVA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.


