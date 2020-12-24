Back to top

Company News for Dec 23, 2020

  • Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON - Free Report) jumped 11.7% after the company announced that it is acquiring exercise equipment manufacturer, Precor, for $420 million.
  • Ocugen, Inc.’s (OCGN - Free Report) shares jumped more than 100% after the company and Bharat Biotech announced plans to co-develop COVAXIN whole-virion inactivated COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Shares of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (SPWH - Free Report) surged 39.6% after the company agreed to be acquired by Great American Outdoors Group for $18.00 per share in cash.
  • FireEye, Inc.’s (FEYE - Free Report) shares rose 10.4% after Blackstone Delta Lower Holdings disclosed an 8.4% active stake in the company.

