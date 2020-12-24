We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Kopin (KOPN) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Kopin (KOPN - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Kopin is one of 615 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. KOPN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KOPN's full-year earnings has moved 10.53% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, KOPN has returned 583.12% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 40.96% on average. As we can see, Kopin is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, KOPN belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.66% so far this year, so KOPN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to KOPN as it looks to continue its solid performance.