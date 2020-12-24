In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
GameStop Corp. (GME) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
GameStop Corp. (GME) - free report >>
GameStop's (GME) Rally Continues
Shares of video game retailer GameStop (GME - Free Report) are soaring again on Wednesday after a major shareholder increased their stake in the company. GME was up as much as 12% in mid-morning trading following a 23% gain on Tuesday; the stock closed up 5.7% to $20.57 per share.
Ryan Cohen is the co-founder of pet e-commerce platform Chewy (CHWY - Free Report) , and reported in an SEC filing that he’s taken a 12.9% stake in GME through his firm RC Ventures. Cohen previously owned about 10% of GameStop, and has called for a strategic review to help GME transition from traditional brick-and mortar retailer to full-fledged tech company. Cohen also vowed to create long-term shareholder value.
GME is one of the most shorted stocks on the market, but Cohen’s determination will surely make short sellers reevaluate their positions.
GME is up almost 240% year-to-date.
More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!
It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.
Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2021.
Click here for the 6 trades >>