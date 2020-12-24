We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Clean Energy ETF (ICLN) Hits New 52-Week High
Investors seeking momentum may have Global Clean Energy iShares ETF (ICLN - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of ICLN are up approximately 250.1% from their 52-week low of $8.08/share.
But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
ICLN in Focus
The S&P Global Clean Energy Index tracks the performance of approximately 30 of the most liquid and tradable global companies which represent the listed clean energy universe. The expense ratio is 0.30% (see all alternative energy ETFs here).
Why the move?
Biden has expansionary plans for clean energy.He has a plan — a Clean Energy Revolution — to address the issue of climate emergency. He sees America as becoming a 100% clean energy economy by 2035 and having net zero emission by 2050. So, his win favored the clean energy rally. Moreover, clean energy is getting increasing acceptance globally.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 181.60. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.
Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>