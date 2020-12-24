We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Grab These 3 Fidelity Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns
Fidelity boasts huge mutual fund assets under management and a wide variety of funds, covering a wide spectrum of sectors. Fidelity Investments is one of the largest and oldest mutual fund companies in the world. It provides investment advice, discount brokerage services, retirement services, wealth management services, securities execution, and clearance and life insurance products to its clients.
At Fidelity Investments, a large group of investment professionals carry out extensive and in-depth research to offer potential investment avenues worldwide for investors. Fidelity had total assets of about $8.8 trillion under management (as of Sep 30, 2020). The company manages more than 504 mutual funds across a broad range of categories including domestic as well as foreign funds, and equity and fixed income funds.
Below we share with you three top-ranked Fidelity mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund (FEMSX - Free Report) aims for capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of issuers in emerging markets and other investments that are tied economically to emerging markets. FEMSX has three-year annualized returns of 5.2%.
As of the end of October 2020, FEMSX held 263 issues with almost 9.35% of its assets invested in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR.
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund (FBGRX - Free Report) seeks capital appreciation. The fund invests the majority of its assets in blue-chip companies. The fund, which focus primarily on established and well-known companies, invests in securities of both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. FBGRX has returned 23.2% in the past three years.
Sonu Kalra has been the fund manager of FBGRX since 2009.
Fidelity Select Health Care Portfolio (FSPHX - Free Report) aims for capital appreciation. The non-diversified fund invests the majority of its assets in common stocks of companies principally engaged in the design, manufacture, or sale of products or services used for or in connection with health care or medicine. FSPHX has returned nearly 18.6% in the past three years.
FSPHX has an expense ratio of 0.70% compared with the category average of 1.21%.
To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all Fidelity mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>