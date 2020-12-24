We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is Nasdaq (NDAQ) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Nasdaq (NDAQ - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of NDAQ and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.
Nasdaq is one of 895 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NDAQ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NDAQ's full-year earnings has moved 3.63% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, NDAQ has moved about 19.47% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 3.10%. This means that Nasdaq is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, NDAQ belongs to the Securities and Exchanges industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.73% so far this year, so NDAQ is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
NDAQ will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.