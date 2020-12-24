We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is TMobile US (TMUS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. TMobile US (TMUS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TMUS and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.
TMobile US is one of 615 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TMUS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TMUS's full-year earnings has moved 32.66% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, TMUS has moved about 68.62% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 40.18%. This means that TMobile US is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, TMUS belongs to the Wireless National industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.56% so far this year, so TMUS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
TMUS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.