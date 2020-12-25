We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Fortis' (FTS) Tucson Electric Power Gets Nod for New Rates
Fortis Inc. (FTS - Free Report) recently received an approval for new rates from the Arizona Corporation Commission in response to its Arizona-based unit Tucson Electric Power's (TEP) general rate application. The new rates will be effective Jan 1, 2021.
The rate base of $2.7 billion is sanctioned by the commission, which includes $1.2 billion invested since the last rate order. Also, the utility got an approval for allowed return on equity of 9.15% and equity capital structure of 53% compared with the prior figures of 9.75% and 50%, respectively. The regulatory nod includes a 0.20% return on fair value increment.
Transition in Utility Space
Fortis has been making efforts to shift to cleaner energy resources by replacing coal-fired units with renewables from wind farms, solar arrays and energy storage systems. To this end, the utility has a cost-effective plan in place that will provide reliable and affordable services from increasingly sustainable resources to its customers. Also, it will help the company combat climate changes from its end.
In June, the company announced plans to reduce 80% of carbon emissions from its TEP by 2035, which will lead to a cutback of more than 50 million tons of carbon emission within a span of 15 years. TEP’s gradual shift to clean energy and emission control is part of its Integrated Resource Plan (IRP).
Per IRP, TEP will use wind and solar energy to generate 40% power in 2030, more than 60% by 2033 and more than 70% by 2035. These plans are likely to result in significant cost-savings, post 2030.
TEP has plans to upgrade its transmission and distribution systems to serve the Tucson area's expanding population and meet its customers' evolving energy demand, which will require substantial funding. The new rates coming into effect will support Fortis’ plan to provide sustainable energy service to the local communities in Tucson.
Fortis apart, utilities like Duke Energy (DUK - Free Report) , DTE Energy (DTE - Free Report) and Xcel Energy (XEL - Free Report) drafted plans to supply 100% clean energy to their customers over the next few decades.
Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Currently, the company has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Shares of Fortis have gained 7.8%, outperforming with the industry’s growth of 5.6% in the past six months.
Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today
Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.
These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.
See these time-sensitive tickers now >>