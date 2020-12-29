We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 28th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT - Free Report) is a developer of leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Sabre Corporation (SABR - Free Report) is a provider of technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP - Free Report) is a developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.8% downward over the last 30 days.
SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH - Free Report) is a designer and manufacturer of electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX - Free Report) is the owner and operator of midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 46.8% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.