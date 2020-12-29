Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 28th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT - Free Report) is a developer of leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Sabre Corporation (SABR - Free Report) is a provider of technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP - Free Report) is a developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.8% downward over the last 30 days.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH - Free Report) is a designer and manufacturer of electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX - Free Report) is the owner and operator of midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 46.8% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Published in

consumer-discretionary oil-energy reit semiconductor tech-stocks