Image: Shutterstock

FedEx (FDX) Closes ShopRunner Deal, Boosts E-Commerce Offerings

FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) has completed its previously announced acquisition of ShopRunner, a Chicago-based e-commerce platform connecting online shoppers with their favorite merchants and brands.

With FedEx gaining significantly from the surge in e-commerce demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, the ShopRunner acquisition provides a further boost to the company’s e-commerce offerings. The buoyant scenario is evident from the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. FedEx’s earnings (excluding 28 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.83 per share not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.90 but also surged 92.4% year over year owing to increased volumes at FedEx International Priority and U.S. domestic residential package services. Quarterly revenues of $20,563 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19,326.7 million and increased 18.7% year over year.

Following the acquisition, ShopRunner is now a subsidiary of FedEx Services, which refers to an organization dedicated to integrating the technology and services needed by customers to create solutions for global supply chains, e-commerce and other issues.

ShopRunner will operate as part of FedEx Dataworks, a new organization within FedEx Services aimed at enhancing digital and physical customer experience. The acquisition enhances online shopping experience of customers by integrating ShopRunner’s pre-purchase offerings and FedEx’s post-purchase logistics intelligence.

