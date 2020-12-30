We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
FedEx (FDX) Closes ShopRunner Deal, Boosts E-Commerce Offerings
FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) has completed its previously announced acquisition of ShopRunner, a Chicago-based e-commerce platform connecting online shoppers with their favorite merchants and brands.
With FedEx gaining significantly from the surge in e-commerce demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, the ShopRunner acquisition provides a further boost to the company’s e-commerce offerings. The buoyant scenario is evident from the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. FedEx’s earnings (excluding 28 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.83 per share not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.90 but also surged 92.4% year over year owing to increased volumes at FedEx International Priority and U.S. domestic residential package services. Quarterly revenues of $20,563 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19,326.7 million and increased 18.7% year over year.
Following the acquisition, ShopRunner is now a subsidiary of FedEx Services, which refers to an organization dedicated to integrating the technology and services needed by customers to create solutions for global supply chains, e-commerce and other issues.
ShopRunner will operate as part of FedEx Dataworks, a new organization within FedEx Services aimed at enhancing digital and physical customer experience. The acquisition enhances online shopping experience of customers by integrating ShopRunner’s pre-purchase offerings and FedEx’s post-purchase logistics intelligence.
