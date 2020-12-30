Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 30th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.

PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG - Free Report) operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.3% downward over the last 30 days.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL - Free Report) provides life insurance products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 60 days.

NantKwest, Inc. (NK - Free Report) is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (DARE - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) - free report >>

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) - free report >>

NantKwest, Inc. (NK) - free report >>

Dare Bioscience, Inc. (DARE) - free report >>

PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary finance medical