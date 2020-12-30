We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 30th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM - Free Report) designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 30 days.
PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG - Free Report) operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30.3% downward over the last 30 days.
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL - Free Report) provides life insurance products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 60 days.
NantKwest, Inc. (NK - Free Report) is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 60 days.
Daré Bioscience, Inc. (DARE - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 60 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.