We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
W. R. Berkley (WRB) Introduces Special Purpose Reinsurer
W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB - Free Report) has launched a special purpose insurance agency in Bermuda, Lifson Re, licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority.
Lifson Re received an equity capital of over $250 million from a group of global investors that also includes a minority participation by W. R. Berkley. Starting from Jan 1, 2021, Lifson Re will work alongside traditional reinsurers in property and casualty reinsurance deals ceded by subsidiaries of W. R. Berkley on a collateral basis. Lifson Re will act as a traditional sidecar in W. R. Berkley’s reinsurance program tower, where capital will be furnished by third-party investors.
As part of the strategic initiative, the property and casualty insurer launched Lifson Re for the efficient management of risk and capital. This newly created venture will assist the insurer in forming partnership with knowledgeable third-party capital, having exhaustive experience in the insurance industry. The creation of Lifson Re is a strategic fit for W.R. Berkley as it enhances the insurer’s long-standing relationships with traditional reinsurance partners.
This is an extension of the company’s own capital and capacity, which allows the insurer to write more risk on its own capital while earning fee income through ceding some of that business to an efficient and managed third-party source of reinsurance.
The launch of the new special purpose insurer will boost the Reinsurance & Monoline Excess segment of W.R. Berkley that provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk either through reinsurance, treaty reinsurance or facultative reinsurance. This in turn will enhance premiums for property and casualty reinsurance and drive revenue growth.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) insurer have lost 4.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 2.2%.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked players in the property and casualty industry are Alleghany (Y - Free Report) , Fidelity National Financial (FNF - Free Report) and The Allstate Corporation (ALL - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Alleghany’s bottom line surpassed estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed in the other two, the average beat being 34.08%.
Fidelity National Financial surpassed earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 30.48%.
The Allstate surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters and missed in the other one, the average beat being 38.59%.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>