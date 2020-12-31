We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Wheat ETF (WEAT) Hits New 52-Week High
Investors seeking momentum may have Teucrium Wheat ETF (WEAT - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of WEAT are up approximately 27.2% from their 52-week low of $4.85/share.
But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
WEAT in Focus
The underlying WHEAT FUTURES looks to reflect the daily changes of a weighted average of the closing prices for 3 futures contracts for wheat that are traded on the CBOT: the second-to-expire contract, the third-to-expire contract and the contract expiring in the Dec. following the expiration month of the third-to-expire contract. The expense ratio is 3.14% (see all Agricultural ETFs here).
Why the move?
The U.S. wheat prices have been on a tear on global supply crunch. The likely shortfall in the exportable supplies in 2021 is driving the wheat prices. Notably, the Black Sea wheat market is entering 2021 at a six-year high and is also on a bullish trajectory.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 11.00. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.
Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week. Get it free >>