Company News for Dec 31, 2020

  • Shares of McCormick & Company, Inc. (MKC - Free Report) rose 0.1% after the company said that it has acquired natural flavors manufacturer FONA International Inc. for $710 million in cash.
  • Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS - Free Report) shares gained 2.8% after the company and Mount Sinai Health System announced the initiation of a Department of Defense funded clinical program to look at a potential preventive treatment for COVID-19.
  • Shares of Fox Corp. (FOXA - Free Report) advanced 0.2% after Nielsen figures showed that the company’s Fox News Channel topped the news and basic cable ratings for the fifth straight year.
  • Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) shares dipped 0.9% after a judge dismissed the company’s copyright infringement claims against security firm Corellium.

