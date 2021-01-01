We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Meridian Bioscience (VIVO - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of VIVO and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.
Meridian Bioscience is one of 927 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. VIVO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIVO's full-year earnings has moved 24.48% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, VIVO has moved about 99.08% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 7.23% on average. This means that Meridian Bioscience is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
To break things down more, VIVO belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 79 individual companies and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.35% so far this year, so VIVO is performing better in this area.
VIVO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.