Is Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CPLP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 4.42, which compares to its industry's average of 7.17. CPLP's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.29 and as low as 2.71, with a median of 4.73, all within the past year.
Investors should also recognize that CPLP has a P/B ratio of 0.34. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 0.44. Within the past 52 weeks, CPLP's P/B has been as high as 0.64 and as low as 0.24, with a median of 0.35.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Capital Product Partners L.P. Is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CPLP sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.