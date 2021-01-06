We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for January 5th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (BWB - Free Report) provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Centene Corporation (CNC - Free Report) operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN - Free Report) is an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI - Free Report) is a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.3% downward over the last 30 days.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG - Free Report) owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.6% downward over the last 30 days.
