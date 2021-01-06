We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Exxon Mobil (XOM) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Exxon Mobil (XOM - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Exxon Mobil is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 257 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. XOM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for XOM's full-year earnings has moved 44.23% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, XOM has moved about 0.68% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 0.38% on average. This shows that Exxon Mobil is outperforming its peers so far this year.
To break things down more, XOM belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #211 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.10% so far this year, so XOM is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track XOM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.