Has NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 632 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. NXPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NXPI's full-year earnings has moved 19.26% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that NXPI has returned about 1.91% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 1.26%. This means that NXP Semiconductors N.V. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, NXPI belongs to the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.29% so far this year, meaning that NXPI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on NXPI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.