Company News for Jan 6, 2021

  • Shares of China Telecom Corporation Limited (CHA - Free Report) and China Mobile Limited (CHL - Free Report) jumped 8.8% and 9.3% after the New York Stock Exchange said it does not plan to delist the stocks from their exchange anymore.
  • Qualcomm Incorporation’s (QCOM - Free Report) shares gained 2.7% after the company said that its chief executive Steve Mollenkopf will be stepping down after being at the helm for more than 25 years and would be replaced by Cristiano Amon, the company’s current president.
  • Shares of Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) gained 2.7% after the U.S. oil benchmark surpassed the $50 mark for the first time since February.
  • fuboTV Inc.’s (FUBO - Free Report) shares surged 12.8% after it reported strong preliminary sales and subscriber results for fourth-quarter 2020.

