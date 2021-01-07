We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Nokia (NOK) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Nokia (NOK - Free Report) closed at $4.04, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.61%.
Heading into today, shares of the technology company had lost 4.27% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.83% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from NOK as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NOK to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 29.41%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.56 billion, down 1.18% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NOK. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. NOK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note NOK's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.29, which means NOK is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, NOK's PEG ratio is currently 12.44. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless Equipment was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.16 at yesterday's closing price.
The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.