New Strong Sell Stocks for January 7th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN - Free Report) develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 44.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE - Free Report) operates as an online travel company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC - Free Report) operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF - Free Report) engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Sabre Corporation (SABR - Free Report) provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


