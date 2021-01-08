In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - free report >>
Apple Inc. (AAPL) - free report >>
Walmart Inc. (WMT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - free report >>
Apple Inc. (AAPL) - free report >>
Walmart Inc. (WMT) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) Announces Launch of Mobile Bank
Green Dot Corporation (GDOT - Free Report) announced the roll-out of its mobile bank yesterday, targeting mainly unbanked or under-banked Americans.
All-in-One Mobile App
Known as GO2bank, the FDIC-insured mobile application-based bank features low or no monthly fees, $200 overdraft protection, early access to paychecks, access to more than 90,000 retail distribution locations, up to 7% cash-back rewards, higher interest rates on savings accounts and access to credit.
"GO2bank is built to be the go-to destination for seamless, affordable, useful banking – combining the security, stability, and experience of an FDIC-insured bank with the innovation and agility of a leading fin-tech," said Dan Henry, CEO of Green Dot.
Notably, Green Dot is one of the largest pre-paid debit card providers. It has banking as a service (BaaS) partnerships with big names like Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , Walmart (WMT - Free Report) , Intuit and Uber, among others.
Stock Rockets Following the Announcement
Green Dot shares were up 7.5% in yesterday’s trading session on launch of the online bank. The stock has gained a whopping 150.6% over the past year, significantly outperforming the 6.1% rally of the industry it belongs to and 17.1% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Green Dot currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>