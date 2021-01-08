We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Here's Why Plug Power (PLUG) Skyrocketed 35% on Thursday
Shares of Plug Power (PLUG - Free Report) closed the day up 35% after announcing a $1.5 billion deal with South Korean industrial firm SK Group.
Plug Power plans to sell a 10% stake in itself to SK Group, which values new shares issued at $29.29 each; current investors saw their shares surge in value to $45.50 in trading this morning.
The goal of the partnership is to expand hydrogen energy in Asia, and to provide hydrogen fuel cell systems, hydrogen fueling stations, and electrolyzers to South Korea and other Asian markets.
PLUG saw its price target raised by numerous Wall Street analysts, and expectations about the company’s future growth are now extremely bullish. Investment firm H.C. Wainwright projects that by 2030, PLUG could generate $12.9B in annual revenue and $3.9B in annual operating profit.
Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation
Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.
A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.
See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>