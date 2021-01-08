Zacks Value Trader Highlights: Everest Re Group, KB Home, Manulife Financial, ODP Corp and Sanmina Corp

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – January 8, 2021 – Zacks Value Trader is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:
Top Classic Value Stocks to Start 2021
Welcome to Episode #218 of the Value Investor Podcast.
Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks
Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.
2020 was a red-hot year for all stock investors, including value investors.
But after the major stock indexes hit record highs to finish the year, it has left many wondering, is there any value left at all?
Screening for Classic Value Zacks has a premium screen that looks for classic value components along with the top Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy).
Those value components are numerous which really narrows this screen.
It includes a P/S ratio under 1, a P/B ratio under 2, a forward P/E under 20, a P/Cash Flow less than 20, and a PEG less than 1.
In order not to get penny stocks, the stock must have last closed over $5.
It also must have an average trading volume greater than 100,000.
To narrow it even further, the company must have a Zacks Style Score for value of A or B, the two top scores.
This screen produced just 9 stocks.
5 Top Classic Value Stocks to Start 2021
1.
Everest Re Group ( RE Quick Quote RE - Free Report) is an international insurance and reinsurance company. In the third quarter, Everest said it was an underwriter’s market. Shares have fallen 18.4% over the last year. It’s still cheap with a forward P/E of 9.2. It also pays a dividend, yielding 2.7%.
2.
KB Home ( KBH Quick Quote KBH - Free Report) is a national home builder with projects in 42 markets in 8 states. Earnings are expected to soar 47.6% in fiscal 2021. It’s a true value stock with a forward P/E of just 7.6. Shares have fallen 6.9% over the last year.
3.
Manulife Financial ( MFC Quick Quote MFC - Free Report) is a large cap Canadian financial services company which does insurance and wealth management. It owns John Hancock. Shares are dirt cheap, with a forward P/E of just 7.7. It also pays a juicy dividend, yielding 4.9%. Shares are down 12.2% over the last year.
4.
The ODP Corp. ( ODP Quick Quote ODP - Free Report) is a specialty retailer which owns Office Depot and Office Max. Earnings are expected to rise 11% in 2020 and another 25.5% in 2021. Shares have been spiking higher to start 2021, and are now up 33% over the last year. But they remain dirt cheap, with a forward P/E of 5.6.
5.
Sanmina Corp. ( SANM Quick Quote SANM - Free Report) is an integrated manufacturing solutions company in Silicon Valley. It has beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by big margins two quarters in a row. While shares are down just 5% over the last year, it’s still trading with a forward P/E of 9.4.
In addition, there are 4 other value stocks that also made the screen.
Find out what they are, and everything else you need to know about classic value, on this week’s podcast.
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of MDC mentioned on the podcast in her personal portfolio.] Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com/performance
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
Image: Bigstock
Zacks Value Trader Highlights: Everest Re Group, KB Home, Manulife Financial, ODP Corp and Sanmina Corp
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – January 8, 2021 – Zacks Value Trader is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:
Top Classic Value Stocks to Start 2021
Welcome to Episode #218 of the Value Investor Podcast.
Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.
2020 was a red-hot year for all stock investors, including value investors.
But after the major stock indexes hit record highs to finish the year, it has left many wondering, is there any value left at all?
Screening for Classic Value
Zacks has a premium screen that looks for classic value components along with the top Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy).
Those value components are numerous which really narrows this screen.
It includes a P/S ratio under 1, a P/B ratio under 2, a forward P/E under 20, a P/Cash Flow less than 20, and a PEG less than 1.
In order not to get penny stocks, the stock must have last closed over $5.
It also must have an average trading volume greater than 100,000.
To narrow it even further, the company must have a Zacks Style Score for value of A or B, the two top scores.
This screen produced just 9 stocks.
5 Top Classic Value Stocks to Start 2021
1. Everest Re Group (RE - Free Report) is an international insurance and reinsurance company. In the third quarter, Everest said it was an underwriter’s market. Shares have fallen 18.4% over the last year. It’s still cheap with a forward P/E of 9.2. It also pays a dividend, yielding 2.7%.
2. KB Home (KBH - Free Report) is a national home builder with projects in 42 markets in 8 states. Earnings are expected to soar 47.6% in fiscal 2021. It’s a true value stock with a forward P/E of just 7.6. Shares have fallen 6.9% over the last year.
3. Manulife Financial (MFC - Free Report) is a large cap Canadian financial services company which does insurance and wealth management. It owns John Hancock. Shares are dirt cheap, with a forward P/E of just 7.7. It also pays a juicy dividend, yielding 4.9%. Shares are down 12.2% over the last year.
4. The ODP Corp. (ODP - Free Report) is a specialty retailer which owns Office Depot and Office Max. Earnings are expected to rise 11% in 2020 and another 25.5% in 2021. Shares have been spiking higher to start 2021, and are now up 33% over the last year. But they remain dirt cheap, with a forward P/E of 5.6.
5. Sanmina Corp. (SANM - Free Report) is an integrated manufacturing solutions company in Silicon Valley. It has beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by big margins two quarters in a row. While shares are down just 5% over the last year, it’s still trading with a forward P/E of 9.4.
In addition, there are 4 other value stocks that also made the screen.
Find out what they are, and everything else you need to know about classic value, on this week’s podcast.
[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of MDC mentioned on the podcast in her personal portfolio.]
Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?
Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.
Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.
See the pot trades we're targeting>>
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com
https://www.zacks.com/performance
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.