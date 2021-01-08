We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Vanguard MidCap Growth ETF (VOT - Free Report) ) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 104.4% from its 52-week low price of $106.07 per share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:
VOT in Focus
This fund offers exposure to U.S. mid-cap stocks with growth characteristics. The fund charges 7 basis points in annual fees (see all Mid Cap Growth ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The mid-cap space of the broad U.S. stock market has been an area to watch lately given the soaring stock market as well as recovering economies from the COVID-related slump. While vaccine optimism and easy monetary and fiscal policies are a plus for the economies and markets, the emergence of a new strain of virus is a concern. In this scenario, mid-cap funds offer the best of both worlds — small-cap’s growth and large-cap’s stability. Also, interest rates in the United States likely to remain low for a decent period of time, which should favor overall growth investing.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). As a result, there is still some promise for aggressive investors who want to ride on this surging ETF.
