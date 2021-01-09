We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Has PerkinElmer (PKI) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has PerkinElmer (PKI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
PerkinElmer is one of 632 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. PKI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PKI's full-year earnings has moved 35.20% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that PKI has returned about 11.87% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 1.24% on average. This means that PerkinElmer is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, PKI belongs to the Instruments - Scientific industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.79% so far this year, so PKI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track PKI. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.