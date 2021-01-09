We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Virgin Galactic (SPCE - Free Report) closed at $25.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.36% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.55% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.03%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 21.91% over the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's loss of 4.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.13% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SPCE as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect SPCE to post earnings of -$0.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 13.51%.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SPCE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% higher. SPCE currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
