Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST - Free Report) is a restaurant company in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL - Free Report) is an owner, operator and developer of midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 83.6% downward over the last 30 days.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX - Free Report) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of railroad freight car equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP - Free Report) is a provider of consulting services to business customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 34.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR - Free Report) is a developer of technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 71.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) - free report >>

Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) - free report >>

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) - free report >>

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. The (GBX) - free report >>

Champions Oncology, Inc. (CSBR) - free report >>

Published in

business-services medical oil-energy restaurants transportation