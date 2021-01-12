We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
IHS Markit (INFO) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results on Jan 13, before the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters with an average beat of 7.3%.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.11 billion, indicating year-over-year decline of 0.8%.
The top line is expected to have been negatively impacted by weakness in upstream revenues in the Resources segment and in economics and country risk, technology and media & telecom businesses in the Consolidated Markets & Solutions segment.
In third-quarter fiscal 2020, revenues of $1.07 billion decreased 4% year over year.
The consensus estimate for IHS Markit’s earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 67cents, indicating year-over-year increase of 3.1%. Stringent cost-management measures are expected to have protected the bottom line against the expected revenue decline.
In third-quarter fiscal 2020, adjusted earnings of 77 cents per share increased 15% year over year.
What Our Model Says
Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for IHS Markit this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
IHS Markit has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and Zacks Rank #3.
IHS Markit Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise
IHS Markit Ltd. Quote
Stocks That Warrant a Look
Here are a few stocks that investors can consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
CoreLogic (CLGX - Free Report) , with an Earnings ESP of +39.11% and a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
ManpowerGroup (MAN - Free Report) , with an Earnings ESP of +1.66% and a Zacks Rank of 2.
Aptiv (APTV - Free Report) with an Earnings ESP of +3.67% and a Zacks Rank #2.
