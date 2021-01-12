In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Alaska Airlines (ALK) to Add 2 New Services for Spring Travel
As air-travel demand for leisure continues to improve, Alaska Air Group’s (ALK - Free Report) subsidiary Alaska Airlines plans to introduce two new routes from Southern California during the spring season. As stated by Alaska Airlines vice president, Brett Catlin, “Southern California is an integral part of Alaska's network and continues to offer valuable opportunities for selective expansion”.
Starting Mar 18, 2021, the airline will begin daily non-stop service connecting Los Angeles and Austin. On May 20, service on this route will increase to three departures on a daily basis. With the new flight service to Austin, the carrier will fly to more than 40 non-stop destinations from Los Angeles this spring.
Moreover, daily non-stop service between San Diego and New York will commence from Apr 4. This nonstop service is a part of Alaska Air's growth to the Northeast. During the Spring season, the airline will have non-stop service connecting San Diego to both Newark and Boston.
Amid coronavirus concerns, the carrier introduced Next-Level Care to enhance safety for its passengers and crewmembers. It includes enhanced cleanings, mandatory masks for everyone, touch-free technology and sophisticated air filtration systems. Onboard HEPA filters has been included to remove 99.9% of particulate contaminants and viruses from air, in every two to three minutes.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Alaska Air currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) , Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR - Free Report) and Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) . Landstar carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while FedEx and Herc Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for FedEx, Landstar and Herc Holdings is pegged at 12%, 12% and 12.6%, respectively.
