Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) closed at $159.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.66%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.25%.
Heading into today, shares of the world's biggest maker of health care products had gained 5.12% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 1.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.42% in that time.
JNJ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 26, 2021. On that day, JNJ is projected to report earnings of $1.82 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 3.19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $21.82 billion, up 5.16% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for JNJ. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% lower. JNJ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note JNJ's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.05, so we one might conclude that JNJ is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that JNJ currently has a PEG ratio of 3.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.04 at yesterday's closing price.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
