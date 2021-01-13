Back to top

Image: Bigstock

eMagin (EMAN) in Focus: Stock Moves 6.4% Higher

eMagin Corporation (EMAN - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company as the stock is now up 99.2% in the past one-month time frame.
 
The company has seen no changes when it comes to estimate revision over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

eMagin currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%. 

Investors interested in the Electronics – Semiconductors industry may consider CEVA, Inc. (CEVA - Free Report) , which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

