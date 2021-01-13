We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Is Baidu (BIDU) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Baidu (BIDU - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Baidu is one of 632 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BIDU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BIDU's full-year earnings has moved 12.59% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, BIDU has moved about 1.53% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 1.07%. This shows that Baidu is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, BIDU is a member of the Internet - Services industry, which includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.02% so far this year, so BIDU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track BIDU. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.