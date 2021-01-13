We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Has Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Cisco Systems (CSCO - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Cisco Systems is one of 632 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CSCO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSCO's full-year earnings has moved 2.10% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, CSCO has gained about 1.36% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 1.07% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Cisco Systems is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Looking more specifically, CSCO belongs to the Computer - Networking industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2.10% so far this year, so CSCO is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track CSCO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.