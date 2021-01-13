Nevro (NVRO) Posts Weak Preliminary Q4 and 2020 Revenues

Nevro Corp. ( NVRO Quick Quote NVRO - Free Report) recently provided an update on its preliminary fourth-quarter 2020 and full-year revenues.
The company is scheduled to release its December-quarter financial results on Feb 24, 2021.
Per the preliminary announcement, final-quarter 2020 worldwide revenues are anticipated to be $109.7 million, indicating a decline from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $114.4 million. Fourth-quarter 2020 U.S. revenues are projected to be $94.6 million, suggesting a fall from the year-ago period’s number of $97.9 million.
The company’s international revenues are anticipated to be $15.1 million, implying a downside from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $16.5 million.
Notably, fourth-quarter U.S. trial procedures are expected to be reduced nearly 8% year over year.
Per the issuance of preliminary results, Nevro's 2020 worldwide revenues are projected to be $362 million, hinting at a decrease from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $390.3 million. Full-year U.S. revenues are projected to be $311.9 million, indicating a drop from the prior-year period’s number of $326 million.
The company anticipates its full-year international revenues to be $50.2 million, implying a decline from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $64.3 million.
Shares Down
Following the announcement of its preliminary results, shares of Nevro dipped 1.1% to $169.15 at the close of the day’s trading session.
Highlights
In the second half of the fourth quarter, higher COVID-related activity left an adverse impact on both trial and permanent implant volumes.
Nonetheless, despite the year-long turbulent period, the company’s market share in the core lower back and leg pain space continued to expand with its top-notch SCS technology, clinical data and enhanced execution. In fact, per management, Nevro has growth prospects post the COVID-19-induced pressure on its business subsides.
Management is optimistic about better growth opportunities with respect to the treatment of Painful Diabetic Neuropathy and Non-Surgical Refractory Back Pain that will bring the company’s HF10 therapy to a number of patients who are unable to get relief with the presently available treatment options.
Price Performance
In the past three months, the stock has gained 11.1% compared with the 6.5% growth of its
industry. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Nevro currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)
. Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are McKesson Corporation ( MCK Quick Quote MCK - Free Report) , PerkinElmer ( PKI Quick Quote PKI - Free Report) and IDEXX Laboratories ( IDXX Quick Quote IDXX - Free Report) . While PerkinElmer sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), the other two carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), presently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
McKesson has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 6.6%.
PerkinElmer has a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 19.5%.
IDEXX has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15.8%.
