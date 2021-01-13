We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Shopify (SHOP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) closed at $1,188.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.9% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.28%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based commerce company had gained 11.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.84% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from SHOP as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, SHOP is projected to report earnings of $1.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 188.37%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $901.05 million, up 78.37% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SHOP should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SHOP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, SHOP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 334.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 31.15, which means SHOP is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that SHOP has a PEG ratio of 10.28 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.04 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, putting it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
