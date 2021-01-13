We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Nokia (NOK) Partners With M1 for 5G Standalone in Singapore
Nokia Corporation (NOK - Free Report) has inked a partnership deal with M1, a leading telecommunications company in Singapore, to deploy its cloud-native core software. The deployment will help accelerate the country’s 5G standalone network launch in 2021. Nokia currently has 139 commercial 5G deals with service providers.
Developed with licensed software components, Nokia’s 5G standalone core is likely to provide M1 with the capabilities that are required for seamless network performance. Driven by machine learning and artificial intelligence, the solution allows operators to automate network slices for the development of industrial use cases.
Through this project, Nokia will support Singapore’s digital transformation aimed at new 5G use cases for consumers and businesses. The company’s industry leading network technology will also help M1 to improve strategic relationships with government agencies and universities.
The Finland-based company’s services teams will deploy a network exposure function that enables application developers to enhance 5G roaming. Nokia’s 5G standalone core software components will be hosted on Keppel’s data center infrastructure. It will be powered with Nokia’s Airframe servers and spine-leaf switches. Cyber-security solutions from Nokia’s NetGuard suite will secure the 5G core infrastructure.
With Nokia’s 5G standalone core integrated into its 5G network, M1 is well positioned to deliver a greater customer experience. The company is ahead of the curve in adopting cutting-edge technologies. It will support Singapore’s transformation to 5G by providing a host of capabilities for the digital age.
Nokia aims to accelerate its product roadmaps and cost competitiveness through additional 5G investments. However, its financial performance for 2021 is expected to face challenges, primarily due to intense competition.
Nokia’s shares have remained flat in the past year compared with 39.5% growth of the industry.
