In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
CTO Realty Growth (CTO) Surges: Stock Moves 8.1% Higher
CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO - Free Report) was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $38.88 to $42.62 in the past one-month time frame.
The company has seen one negative estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.
CTO Realty Growth currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is positive.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc. Price
CTO Realty Growth, Inc. price | CTO Realty Growth, Inc. Quote
A better-ranked stock in the Real Estate - Operations industry is Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY - Free Report) , holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>