In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
FedEx Corporation (FDX) - free report >>
Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) - free report >>
Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
FedEx Corporation (FDX) - free report >>
Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) - free report >>
Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Allegiant's (ALGT) Traffic & Load Factor Fall in December
Thanks to coronavirus-led dwindling air travel demand, Allegiant Travel Company’s (ALGT - Free Report) reports disappointing traffic numbers for December.
Traffic for scheduled service, measured in revenue passenger miles (RPMs), plunged 47.6% on a year-over-year basis to 611.4 million. Scheduled capacity, calculated in available seat miles (ASMs), also fell 20% to 1.13 billion in the month.
With traffic plunge exceeding capacity contraction, load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers) was slashed by 2840 basis points year over year to 54.2%.
The number of departures for scheduled services fell 22.7%. However, the average stage length (average distance flown per aircraft departure) moved up 2.3% to 891 miles in the same month.
For the total system (including scheduled service and fixed fee contract), number of departures plunged 23.3% while the average stage length inched up 1.7%. Moreover, traffic and capacity for the total system declined 39.8% and 15.6%, respectively.
Meanwhile, the current scenario of low fuel cost is a positive and is expected to have driven the company’s fourth-quarter results, scheduled to be released on Feb 3. Evidently, the company expects fuel cost per gallon (system wide) to be $1.41, which suggests 35.3% decline from the figure reported in fourth-quarter 2019.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Allegiant currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) , Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR - Free Report) and Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) . Landstar carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while FedEx and Herc Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for FedEx, Landstar and Herc Holdings is pegged at 12%, 12% and 12.6%, respectively.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>