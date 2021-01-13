Back to top

Company News for Jan 13, 2021

  • Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI - Free Report) rose 2.1% after the company reported third quarter of fiscal 2020 earnings of 66 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents.
  • General Motors Company’s (GM - Free Report) shares jumped 6.2% after Chief Executive Mary Barra shared plans that its first BrightDrop electric commercial vans will be delivered to FedEx by year-end.
  • Shares of Biomerica, Inc. surged 27.2% after the company announced that it has received a CE Mark for its COVID-19 rapid antigen test.
  • Liminal BioSciences Inc.’s (LMNL - Free Report) shares jumped 26.6% after the company received FDA approval for its US-Based plasma collection center.

