We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
5 Must-See Big Bank Earnings Charts
Fourth quarter earnings season is here. It’s being led off, as always, by the big banks.
The last few quarters have been a struggle for the banks as they built reserves during the coronavirus pandemic. And with treasury yields falling, earnings were being cut too.
But in 2021, treasuries are on the move higher and there’s a vaccine which should help the global economy to re-open which should boost bank fortunes this year.
Shares of all the banks are off their 2020 lows, but some still haven’t retaken their highs.
These five big banks are ones everyone will be watching.
Is it time to buy the banks?
5 Must-See Big Bank Earnings Charts
1. First Republic Bank (FRC - Free Report) is at 5-year highs to start 2021, up 42% in the last year. This San Francisco bank, which specializes in wealth management, has beat 5 quarters in a row. It’s now trading with a forward P/E of 27. Is it too hot to handle?
2. JPMorgan Chase (JPM - Free Report) has only missed once in the last 7 quarters, a great record considering the pandemic. Shares have nearly retaken their pre-pandemic highs. It’s one of the few big banks that has the Zacks #1 Rank again. The Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is the top Zacks Rank. Is it time to get in?
3. Citigroup (C - Free Report) hasn’t missed on earnings in 5 years. Normally, that would be impressive but that also includes 2020’s COVID quarters making it even more impressive. Shares are off the 2020 lows but still remain down 17.5% over the last year. It pays a dividend, currently yielding 3.1%. Is Citigroup the hidden gem?
4. Wells Fargo (WFC - Free Report) hit 5-year lows in 2020 but is now off the worst of it. Shares are up 13% in the last month but remain down 36.8% over the last year. It’s coming off a beat last quarter but it missed the prior 4 quarters. Is the worst over for Wells Fargo?
5. Bank of America BAC has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters, but is coming off a miss last quarter. The shares have bounced off the 2020 lows but are still down 4.8% over the last year. Is this still a buying opportunity?
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>