5 Must-See Big Bank Earnings Charts

Fourth quarter earnings season is here. It’s being led off, as always, by the big banks.

The last few quarters have been a struggle for the banks as they built reserves during the coronavirus pandemic. And with treasury yields falling, earnings were being cut too.

But in 2021, treasuries are on the move higher and there’s a vaccine which should help the global economy to re-open which should boost bank fortunes this year.

Shares of all the banks are off their 2020 lows, but some still haven’t retaken their highs.

These five big banks are ones everyone will be watching.

Is it time to buy the banks?

1.    First Republic Bank (FRC - Free Report) is at 5-year highs to start 2021, up 42% in the last year. This San Francisco bank, which specializes in wealth management, has beat 5 quarters in a row. It’s now trading with a forward P/E of 27. Is it too hot to handle?

2.    JPMorgan Chase (JPM - Free Report) has only missed once in the last 7 quarters, a great record considering the pandemic. Shares have nearly retaken their pre-pandemic highs. It’s one of the few big banks that has the Zacks #1 Rank again. The Rank #1 (Strong Buy) is the top Zacks Rank. Is it time to get in?

3.    Citigroup (C - Free Report) hasn’t missed on earnings in 5 years. Normally, that would be impressive but that also includes 2020’s COVID quarters making it even more impressive. Shares are off the 2020 lows but still remain down 17.5% over the last year. It pays a dividend, currently yielding 3.1%. Is Citigroup the hidden gem?

4.    Wells Fargo (WFC - Free Report) hit 5-year lows in 2020 but is now off the worst of it. Shares are up 13% in the last month but remain down 36.8% over the last year. It’s coming off a beat last quarter but it missed the prior 4 quarters. Is the worst over for Wells Fargo?

5.    Bank of America BAC has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters, but is coming off a miss last quarter. The shares have bounced off the 2020 lows but are still down 4.8% over the last year. Is this still a buying opportunity?

