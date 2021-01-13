We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
Aon (AON), Kalpan Collaborate for Better Talent Assessment
Aon plc (AON - Free Report) recently announced its partnership with education provider Kalpan to combine its market-leading talent assessment services with Kalpan Performance Academy.
Through this collaboration, Aon’s host of solutions will be available through Kalpan Performance Academy, a top-notch digital platform that provides customized learning and coaching assessments.
This strategic action is taken at a time when human resources experts are combating various kinds of new challenges. They are facing staffing issues during these COVID times, which make talent assessment and talent development their top priorities.
Notably, the insurance broker’s array of talent assessments will combine with the cutting-edge technology of Kalpan, thereby enriching data and insight.
Aon's talent assessment practice is a segment of its Human Capital Solutions business and the company undertakes around 30 million assessments annually. It offers services including aptitude tests, data and analytics for pre-hire assessments, personality assessments, job simulations, employee development and selection of leadership potential, etc.
Kalpan strives hard to provide unique live-coaching experiences and access to accredited coaches and subject-matter experts who hone skills of professionals. It is the right partner of Aon as Kalpan knows how to track individual abilities.
Per People Matters magazine, the world’s talent assessment industry is projected to be around $3-$4 billion on an annual basis and has the potential to grow almost 5-10% over the next few years. This makes the move even more important at this point of time.
Zacks Rank and Price Performance
Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have inched up 1.7% over the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 4.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The company’s peers, namely Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG - Free Report) , Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO - Free Report) and Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC - Free Report) have also rallied 17.3%, 12% and 2.5%, respectively, in the same time frame.
