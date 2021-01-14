We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Allegiant (ALGT) to Launch 21 New Routes With Low Fares
Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT - Free Report) announced plans for a major service expansion as air-travel demand, especially for leisure, improves gradually. The Las Vegas-based carrier announced 21 new routes, all starting by mid-2021.
As part of the expansion plan, the ultra-low cost carrier will serve nine routes in three new cities including Portland, Key West and Jackson Hole. Of these 21 routes, commencement of eight routes was delayed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Beginning Jun 2, 2021, the carrier will initiate services connecting Jackson Hole Airport (“JAC”) to Los Angeles International Airport and Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport. On the same day, a new route to Nashville International Airport will be connecting Key West International Airport (“EYW”).
Starting Jun 4, 2021, Allegiant will initiate a flight from JAC to Las Vegas International Airport and Reno-Tahoe International Airport. On the same day, a new route to Orlando Sanford International Airport will be connecting EYW.
In addition to the new destinations, the budget-friendly carrier is also expanding its existing network in places like Maryland, South Carolina and Illinois. Of those delayed eight routes, the carrier intends to connect places including Grand Rapids, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Greensboro, Charleston, Knoxville, Destin and Savannah.
Customers can avail these services for one-way fares as low as $39, $49 and $59. However, the offer is limited to those who purchase tickets by Jan 13, 2021 to travel by Aug 16, 2021.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Allegiant currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector are FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) , Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR - Free Report) and Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) . Landstar carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while FedEx and Herc Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for FedEx, Landstar and Herc Holdings is pegged at 12%, 12% and 12.6%, respectively.
Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream
Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.
Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>