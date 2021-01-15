We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
JPMorgan's (JPM) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
Have you been eager to see how JPMorgan (JPM - Free Report) performed in Q4 in comparison with the market expectations? Let’s quickly scan through the key facts from this New York-based major global bank’s earnings release this morning:
An Earnings Beat
JPMorgan came out with adjusted earnings of $3.07 per share, which easily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.72.
Results excluded credit reserve releases. Including these, earnings per share amounted to $3.79.
Improved non-interest income and reserve releases supported the results, while lower interest income hurt.
How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?
You should note that the earnings estimate revisions for JPMorgan depicted optimistic stance prior to the earnings release. The Zacks Consensus Estimate moved 4.6% north over the past seven days.
Also, JPMorgan have an impressive earnings surprise history. Before posting the earnings beat in Q4, the company delivered positive surprises in three of trailing four quarters, as shown in the chart below:
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price and EPS Surprise
JPMorgan Chase & Co. price-eps-surprise | JPMorgan Chase & Co. Quote
Nonetheless, the company has a negative earnings surprise of 4.02% in the trailing four quarters.
Revenue Lower Than Expected
JPMorgan recorded revenues of $29.22 billion, which marginally lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.28 billion. However, it compared favorably with the year-ago number of $28.29 billion.
Key Q4 Statistics:
What Zacks Rank Says
The estimate revisions that we discussed earlier have driven a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) for JPMorgan. However, since the latest earnings performance is yet to be reflected in the estimate revisions, the rank is subject to change. While things apparently look favorable, it all depends on what sense the just-released report makes to the analysts.
Check back later for our full write up on this JPMorgan earnings report!
