New Strong Sell Stocks for January 15th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT - Free Report) is a provider of cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.
Retail Value Inc. (RVI - Free Report) holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Assurant, Inc. (AIZ - Free Report) is a provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Veritiv Corporation (VRTV - Free Report) is a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON - Free Report) is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.3% downward over the last 30 days.
