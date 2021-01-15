Back to top

Company News for Jan 15, 2021

  • Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM - Free Report) rose 6.1% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings of 97 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents.
  • Datasea Inc.’s shares jumped 49.2% after the company reported establishment of a new company to focus on 5G opportunities.
  • Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV - Free Report) surged 30.3% after the company announced it will acquire Arcturus UAV for $405 million.
  • Ideanomics, Inc.’s shares jumped 21.8% after the company reported sponsorship in non-profit, North American Council for freight efficiency.

