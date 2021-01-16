We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has 3D Systems (DDD) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has 3D Systems (DDD - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
3D Systems is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 632 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. DDD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDD's full-year earnings has moved 1,950% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that DDD has returned about 205.44% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 1.21% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, 3D Systems is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, DDD belongs to the Computer - Mini computers industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.62% so far this year, so DDD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on DDD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.